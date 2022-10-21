Comerica Bank Sells 4,244 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

