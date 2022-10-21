Comerica Bank Sells 603 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,522 shares of the software’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 36.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,313 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 180,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 123.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,338 shares of the software’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 62.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,139 shares of the software’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

