Comerica Bank Sells 867 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.51 and its 200 day moving average is $398.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

