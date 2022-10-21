Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $135.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

