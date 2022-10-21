Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.15. Approximately 7,085,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,683,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 234.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

