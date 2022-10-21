Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Comstock Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

