Conflux (CFX) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $79.02 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,043.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00268465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00112670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00735843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00557029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00241290 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03823347 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,954,546.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

