ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.05 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $84.39 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,226.25 or 0.27530351 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010752 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
