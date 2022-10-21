Contrasting Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.25%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.74 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -19.71 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84% Pioneer Merger N/A -206.87% 10.63%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Pioneer Merger on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pioneer Merger

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.