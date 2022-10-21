Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $17.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,015 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

