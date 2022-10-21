Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,568,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.95.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

