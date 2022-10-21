Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.97. 22,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

