Counos X Market Capitalization Tops $332.33 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $18.55 or 0.00096721 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $332.33 million and approximately $314,984.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.
About Counos X
Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos X is medium.com/@counosplatform. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx.
