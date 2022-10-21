Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SCU opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.