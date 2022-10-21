Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SCU opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.76%.

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

