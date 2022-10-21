Credit Suisse Group Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,290,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

