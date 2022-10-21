Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $34.47. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 4,675 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 168,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

