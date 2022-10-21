Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.