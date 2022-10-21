Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.00. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 571,233 shares trading hands.

Crucible Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Crucible Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

