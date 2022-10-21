Crypterium One Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

