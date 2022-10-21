Crystal Sumner Sells 12,920 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,518.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83.

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.94 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

