CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 79,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,366,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

