CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

