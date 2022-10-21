CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

