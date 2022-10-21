Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.66. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,782 shares.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after acquiring an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 583,260 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

