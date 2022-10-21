Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.66. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,782 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
