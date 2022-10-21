Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of SMORF stock opened at 2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.16. Smoore International has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

