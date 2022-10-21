Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of SMORF stock opened at 2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.16. Smoore International has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25.
About Smoore International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smoore International (SMORF)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.