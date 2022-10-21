Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.86. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.