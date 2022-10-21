Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,242.24 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Datadog by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 245,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

