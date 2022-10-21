David P. Sweitzer Sells 8,584 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $69,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.95 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.