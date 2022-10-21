Dero Price Tops $4.02 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00020972 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $52.07 million and $171,099.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,159.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00268820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00113902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00735434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00557783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00241679 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,959,516 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

