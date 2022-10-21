Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €92.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($93.88) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Price Performance

ETR GXI opened at €59.45 ($60.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €87.25 ($89.03).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.