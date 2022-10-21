Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

ED stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

