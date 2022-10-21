Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $85.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLMAF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.