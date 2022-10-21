Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $18,467.61 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 36,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,467.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,512,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,721,302.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

Doma Price Performance

NYSE DOMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 405,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $165.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

