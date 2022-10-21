Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $99.99.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

