DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.