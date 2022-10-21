DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €26.04 ($26.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.46. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 1 year high of €39.48 ($40.29).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

