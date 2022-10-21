EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $233.64 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. EAC has a market capitalization of $233.64 million and $41,119.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00268891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.76069792 USD and is up 13.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,669.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

