Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $8.45. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 38,064 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $303.30 million, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 68.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

