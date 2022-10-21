Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 329 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.23 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

