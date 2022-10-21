Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $374,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,792,000 after buying an additional 353,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

