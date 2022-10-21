Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $416,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

