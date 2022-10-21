Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 97.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 63,765 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

