Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $245.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

