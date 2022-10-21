Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.