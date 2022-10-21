Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 324.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $180.14 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.61.

