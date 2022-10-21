Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,832 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,610.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,529,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

