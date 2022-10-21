Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $306,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

