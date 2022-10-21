Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,327.13 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Enigma has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $126,327.13 and $96,649.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.70 or 0.27597993 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010779 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

