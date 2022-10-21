Enigma Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $126,991.73 and approximately $69,493.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

