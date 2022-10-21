Enzyme 1-Day Volume Tops $48.80 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $30.01 or 0.00156757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $61.17 million and $48.80 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

